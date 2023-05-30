The Uttar Pradesh Police and Amazon India are coming together to tackle the menace of online shopping scams with a consumer education and awareness campaigns.

The two partners are collaborating to explore several joint initiatives aimed at empowering consumers to shop online with greater confidence.

The UP Police and Amazon India have agreed to join hands to educate online consumers about their rights as well as raise awareness about safe shopping practices and protecting online shoppers from bad actors.

These joint projects will also include special initiatives aimed at enhancing online safety of women by creating awareness about identity theft, impersonation and online financial frauds.

“Amazon is excited to join forces with the Uttar Pradesh Police to promote awareness on online scams and frauds. This association will help us deliver on our shared mission of enhancing online safety and promote a trustworthy digital space. This collaboration will not only educate a large consumer base and but also enable us to identify to foster a secure digital experience,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy at Amazon India.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, said, “Amazon is a strong partner and our alliance will help us not just fight, but also prevent online scams. Our partnership comes at a time when we are witnessing a significant surge in online transactions post-Covid, courtesy convenience of online shopping and UPI payment infrastructure. There is an increased need for consumers to be vigilant and our joint initiatives will help us do just that.”

The partnership with the UP Police will complement Amazon India’s consumer education recent initiative, ‘Mission GraHAQ’, that is spreading awareness about safe online shopping practices, consumer rights and more.

Amazon endeavours to dial-up efforts against online scams through collaborations with law enforcement agencies, government agencies, consumer groups, small businesses and industry associations among others.

