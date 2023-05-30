BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UP Police partners with Amazon to tackle online scams

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Amazon India are coming together to tackle the menace of online shopping scams with a consumer education and awareness campaigns.

The two partners are collaborating to explore several joint initiatives aimed at empowering consumers to shop online with greater confidence.

The UP Police and Amazon India have agreed to join hands to educate online consumers about their rights as well as raise awareness about safe shopping practices and protecting online shoppers from bad actors.

These joint projects will also include special initiatives aimed at enhancing online safety of women by creating awareness about identity theft, impersonation and online financial frauds.

“Amazon is excited to join forces with the Uttar Pradesh Police to promote awareness on online scams and frauds. This association will help us deliver on our shared mission of enhancing online safety and promote a trustworthy digital space. This collaboration will not only educate a large consumer base and but also enable us to identify to foster a secure digital experience,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy at Amazon India.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, said, “Amazon is a strong partner and our alliance will help us not just fight, but also prevent online scams. Our partnership comes at a time when we are witnessing a significant surge in online transactions post-Covid, courtesy convenience of online shopping and UPI payment infrastructure. There is an increased need for consumers to be vigilant and our joint initiatives will help us do just that.”

The partnership with the UP Police will complement Amazon India’s consumer education recent initiative, ‘Mission GraHAQ’, that is spreading awareness about safe online shopping practices, consumer rights and more.

Amazon endeavours to dial-up efforts against online scams through collaborations with law enforcement agencies, government agencies, consumer groups, small businesses and industry associations among others.

20230530-150002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter no longer able to protect users from trolls, misinformation

    GIC Re logs PAT of Rs 2,005 cr, cuts underwriting loss

    Liz Truss battles to survive

    No hike in fuel prices on Monday, relief for consumers facing...