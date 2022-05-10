Police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, who had shied away from learning technology, will no longer be able to do so.

DGP Mukul Goel has now issued instructions that all personnel posted at police stations will have to compulsorily clear the online course of National Cybercrime Training Centre (CyTrain) run by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Goel said the training will familiarize all personnel involved in investigations with various aspects of cybercrime and tackle them.

The prescribed module is a course aimed at improving the quality of investigations in cybercrime cases.

“All district police chiefs and heads of cybercrime cells have been asked to submit a compliance report mentioning details of personnel who have cleared the module. A certificate will also be generated after one clears the course,” he told reporters.

The training will equip more personnel with expertise in tackling cybercrime cases that will help in reducing pendency of such cases besides improving investigation.

Superintendent of Police, UP Cyber Cell, Triveni Singh, said cybercrimes are increasing in numbers and technicalities, hence, updating the knowledge is essential.

“The training module is core, and imperative in devising new counter-responses, besides continual advancement in knowledge and skills to tackle cybercrimes,” he said.

The module encompasses all aspects of usual cybercrimes and will teach ways to detect cybercrime, register complaints, be first responder and to collect cybercrime threat intelligence about cybercriminals and criminal infrastructure, Singh explained.

“The module also teaches one to collect admissible evidence and handle prosecution in cybercrime cases,” he added.

Recently, the state Home Department had also prepared an action plan which includes setting up of cyber helpdesks, a digital forensic lab in Lucknow and a cyber forensic lab at zone level across the state.

Till now, most police personnel-especially those in the 50 to 60 age groups-had shied away from learning computer operations and becoming tech-savvy.

