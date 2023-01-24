INDIA

UP Police registers case for murder in schoolgirl’s death case

Two days after a Class 8 girl at a private boarding school went unconscious and was later declared dead at a hospital in Bakshi Ka Talab, the police have lodged a case of murder based on the complaint of the parents.

The autopsy report also mentioned injuries on her hip and ankle.

Additional DCP, North Zone, Abijith Shankar, said that late Monday they got a complaint following which an FIR under the charges of murder has been registered.

Senior police officers said that findings of the autopsy report along with the videography conducted will be sent to forensic experts to ascertain the circumstances that caused the death.

The victim girl had been studying in the school since 2017 when she was in Class 3 and stayed in a hostel with three other girl students.

On Friday, she went unconscious while taking a stroll after dinner.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

While the school maintained that she had died of cardiac arrest, her family suspected foul play.

