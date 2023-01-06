The Uttar Pradesh Police have rescued a two-and-half-year-old boy, who was sold by human traffickers to a childless couple in Agra.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The boy was the son of a woman labourer of Chunar area in Mirzapur district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mirzapur Santosh Kumar Mishra said that the police have arrested Usha Gond, Rambabu Sonkar, Nitu Sonkar of Mirzapur, Veerpal, Sudha Singh Sisodia and Param Singh of Agra.

The SP said Rs 25,000 cash was also recovered from the alleged child traffickers. The rescued child was reunited with his mother.

When police started investigating the matter, it came to light that the woman labourer, whose husband had died recently, was contacted by the accused who promised to get her a job in Agra.

Later, they took the woman and her child to Agra and they stayed at the place arranged by them.

Accused Usha, Rambabu and Nitu fled the spot after collecting the money from buyers.

Later, the woman was informed by Veerpal, Sudha and Param that she and her child had been sold.

The woman somehow managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

