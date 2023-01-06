INDIA

UP Police rescue child sold by traffickers, 6 held

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Police have rescued a two-and-half-year-old boy, who was sold by human traffickers to a childless couple in Agra.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The boy was the son of a woman labourer of Chunar area in Mirzapur district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mirzapur Santosh Kumar Mishra said that the police have arrested Usha Gond, Rambabu Sonkar, Nitu Sonkar of Mirzapur, Veerpal, Sudha Singh Sisodia and Param Singh of Agra.

The SP said Rs 25,000 cash was also recovered from the alleged child traffickers. The rescued child was reunited with his mother.

When police started investigating the matter, it came to light that the woman labourer, whose husband had died recently, was contacted by the accused who promised to get her a job in Agra.

Later, they took the woman and her child to Agra and they stayed at the place arranged by them.

Accused Usha, Rambabu and Nitu fled the spot after collecting the money from buyers.

Later, the woman was informed by Veerpal, Sudha and Param that she and her child had been sold.

The woman somehow managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

20230106-055004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As a young footballer, I didn’t have the opportunity like Next...

    Hijab issue has been politicised with eye on polls: BJP’s Jamal...

    Cyclone ‘Yaas’: West Bengal evacuates 9 lakh people

    Amit Shah to address BJP workers in Varanasi on Friday