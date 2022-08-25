The Uttar Pradesh Police’s campaign against liquor and drugs mafia has succeeded in effectively curbing the activities by seizing huge quantities of foreign and country-made liquor, as well as a large quantity of narcotic substances this year.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), law and order, said that the state police had seized nearly 42,900 kg of marijuana, 610 kg of charas, 144 kg of opium, 13 kg of heroin and morphine each, 79 kg of smack, 3,333 kg of doda, 200 grams of cocaine and 14 kg of synthetic narcotics and psychotropic substances from different parts of the state between January and July 2022.

Besides, the state police’s STF has seized around 549 kg of ganja, two kg of opium, 210 grams of morphine and arrested 12 accused in this connection in the month of August so far.

The ADG said that 6,006 cases were registered in this connection between January and July 2022 and 6,692 accused were arrested during the same period.

Similarly, the state police had seized over 3.32 lakh litres of foreign liquor and over 11.48 lakh litres of illicit country-made liquor, the ADG said.

