Police personnel posted at the Rampur police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district on Sunday hoisted the national flag standing in knee-deep water that had inundated the police station.

Jaunpur has been witnessing incessant rain since the past few days and a nearby pond overflowed with water filling up the police station.

However, the police personnel were undeterred with the waterlogging inside the police station and hoisted the tricolour to mark the 75th Independence Day.

The police personnel sang the national anthem and gave the ceremonial salute to the national flag as the local people watched in awe and respect.

–IANS

