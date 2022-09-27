The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to recruit sportspersons as civil police through the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

The UPPRPB has floated 534 vacancies exclusively for sportspersons.

This includes 335 posts for male and 199 for females. All the posts are of constables in civil police.

DG UPPRPB, R.K. Vishwakarma, said that the criteria for applying under sports quota can be availed by those who have passed class 12 from any recognised board and attained age of 18 and should not be more than 22 years.

They must have also represented themselves at national level games, national championships, federation cups, also at University level, and national police sports meets.

“A specific number of seats have been reserved in sports categories which include water sports, volleyball, handball, Kabbadi, football, shooting, cycling, archery, badminton and others,” the DG said.

In 2016, 200 seats were earmarked under the sports quota by the UPPRPB in which only 25 applications were received.

