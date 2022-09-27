INDIA

UP Police to recruit sportspersons

NewsWire
0
1

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to recruit sportspersons as civil police through the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

The UPPRPB has floated 534 vacancies exclusively for sportspersons.

This includes 335 posts for male and 199 for females. All the posts are of constables in civil police.

DG UPPRPB, R.K. Vishwakarma, said that the criteria for applying under sports quota can be availed by those who have passed class 12 from any recognised board and attained age of 18 and should not be more than 22 years.

They must have also represented themselves at national level games, national championships, federation cups, also at University level, and national police sports meets.

“A specific number of seats have been reserved in sports categories which include water sports, volleyball, handball, Kabbadi, football, shooting, cycling, archery, badminton and others,” the DG said.

In 2016, 200 seats were earmarked under the sports quota by the UPPRPB in which only 25 applications were received.

20220927-134604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar minister accuses Sushil Modi of land grab

    On R-Day, Indian Navy to ‘gift’ decommissioned warship ‘Khukri’ to Diu

    Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&K’s Sopore

    Dilip Ghosh connects KK’s demise with Amit Shah’s ‘die in Bengal’...