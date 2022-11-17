INDIA

UP poll aspirant distributes free chicken

NewsWire
0
0

An aspirant in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh municipal polls has distributed two truckloads of chicken to win over voters.

Mohd Islam, a former municipality chairman, did this even before the polls have been formally announced.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, hundreds of people can be seen rushing towards a truck laden with live chickens. People are seen trying to grab maximum number of chickens before they rush back home.

After the first truck was emptied quickly and many were swarming in, the aspirant made the remaining persons stand in a queue and brought in the second truck.

This time, the birds were distributed in an orderly manner — one per person. Each truck can carry about 800-1,000 birds.

However, Islam denied that he was trying to woo voters and said: “These people had made me the chairman during 2012-17. This is just a humble way to thank them.”

According to police officers, as the election notification has not been announced, this matter does not violate the model code of conduct.

However, Shamli SP Abhishek directed the local police to investigate the matter and act accordingly.

Later, SHO of Kandhla police station Shyamveer Singh said: “Police have taken action against him under section 34 of the Police Act. Under this section, no case is filed and only a challan can be issued against the offender.”

20221117-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra reports 21,320 new Covid cases, 99 deaths

    ‘Absence of stronger GHGs reduction can damage UK equivalent to 7.4%...

    Traders’ body to release white paper on state of GST regime

    China-backed hackers spying on govts, India’s NIC among victims