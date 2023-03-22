INDIA

UP Power engineer sacked for eulogising Osama Bin Laden

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has terminated the services of an engineer for praising the slain international terrorist Osama Bin Laden.

Ravindra Prakash Gautam, a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), had been suspended in June 2022 after he put a picture of Laden at his Kayamganj sub-division-II office in Farrukhabad district.

UPPCL Chairman M. Devraj issued Gautam’s termination order after a probe committee found the latter guilty of “indulging in an anti-national act that tarnished the image of the department”.

A video of Gautam’s Kayamganj office with Osama’s picture hanging in it, had gone viral last year. The caption of the picture called him “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best engineer”.

His colleagues told reporters then that Gautam used to idolise the former al-Qaeda chief as he had an engineering degree.

Gautam also accepted that the video indeed was true.

Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVN L) Managing Director, Amit Kishore, said Gautam was suspended immediately and a probe initiated against him.

The inquiry committee of DVVNL levelled several other charges against Gautam such as loss of revenue, doing direct correspondence with the MD, use of indecent behaviour with senior officers and laxity in departmental work, etc.

The inquiry committee also said that when Gautam was asked to answer all the allegations, he came out with baseless and unsatisfactory replies.

Meanwhile, Gautam told reporters that if a section of people in the country can consider Godse as their idol, then why can’t he consider Osama bin Laden as his idol?

20230322-051602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa rout ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0

    Delhi BJP observes ‘maun vrat’ at Raj Ghat demanding Kejriwal’s resignation

    ‘CM never met any HC judge’: Chhattisgarh govt tells SC in...

    The inaugural show of HSBC FDCI India Men’s Weekend to be...