Preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit 2023, scheduled from February 10 to 12, are being done on a war footing to make the event grand and a memorable one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event while President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

More than 20 Union ministers are likely to take part in the event including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to government’s spokesman, the state government’s departments have started preparing the framework for the the event.

A roster of participants from both, within the country and abroad, is being worked out and a session-by-session detailed schedule of the summit is being prepared.

There will be eight sessions every day, including the inaugural session. Other sessions will be dedicated to various sectors and partnership countries. Cultural events will also be organised at the end of the day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has revised the target of attracting investment for the UPGIS-2023 from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 17.3 lakh crore.

Adityanath had sent eight teams abroad to hold international roadshows at 21 cities in 16 countries.

The state government has also held domestic roadshows in Mumbai and Chennai and more are scheduled in other major cities, including New Delhi, later this month.

The state government also proposes to hold divisional summits at eight divisional headquarters, besides the district-level summits.

According to the proposed agenda of the programme, on the first day, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Union Food Processing and Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras and Rajanath Singh will participate in separate sessions.

Air Chief Marshal (retired) RK Singh Bhadauria is likely to take part in the summit as well.

On the second day, many ministers and industry leaders will be present. They include Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Fisheries and Animal husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest at the concluding session on the second day.

A number of programmes are scheduled for February 12 as well.

Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel and Som Prakash are likely to be present, in addition to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of statistics and programme implementation Rao Inderjit Singh.

Nirmala Sitharaman may also be present on the concluding day at a session on industrial financing.

There will be separate sessions for the partner countries at GIS-2023. The partner countries, including Singapore and the Netherlands, will have separate sessions on the first day while Denmark and Japan will have it on the second day.

The UK and Mauritius will have sessions on the third day. There will also be participation from the ambassadors and delegations of the relevant nations.

