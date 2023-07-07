The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to repeal 138 laws of the British Era, which it says are no longer relevant.

The legislative department has written to around 40 concerned departments, asking for their opinion on whether these laws need to be retained in their present form, and if so, to provide a “convincing reason” for the same.

An official in the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the drive was part of a larger plan to get rid of old, redundant laws.

The state government has already struck down several such laws and amended rules to make them more suitable to the present.

The Centre had also written to the state, asking it to take action in the matter.

Another state official said there are more than 40 departments under which 138 British Era laws are applicable.

“A letter has been sent to the heads of the concerned departments, asking for their opinions on the matter. The departments will have to give a very convincing reason to retain these laws in the present state for the government to consider their request,” he said.

The official added that the failure to provide any reason for retaining the law or for not changing it in its present form would be considered as an assent by the department to repeal the law.

The official gave the example of the Indian Partnership Act of 1932, which was enacted by the Imperial Legislative Council.

The Act, which dictates the functioning of a partnership firm, pertains to all of India, except for Jammu and Kashmir.

“The law was promulgated in 1932. Since then, India as a country has evolved, the style of conducting businesses has changed and the challenges before us are very different. Therefore, such a law now needs to be repealed and replaced with a fresh law that addresses the concerns of the present-day stakeholders,” the official said.

