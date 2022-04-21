A priest in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun has proceeded on a fast-unto-death after he was booked for breach of peace by the police on Wednesday.

The priest was booked after he allegedly used a loudspeaker to chant the Hanuman Chalisa during the time of ‘azaan’.

He is now demanding action against the administrative officials and the Kotwali police.

The priest alleged that the action was taken in haste without proper investigation and the allegations levelled against him were completely baseless. “Hanuman Chalisa was recited on Tuesday in front of the mosque on the Station Road, but loudspeaker was not used in any way. The district officials and the Kotwali police have taken action without knowing the truth which hurts the sentiments of the saint community. Someone made a false complaint to the city magistrate, after which action was taken for disturbing the peace of the area. I am sitting on a fast-unto-death at Gandhi Chabutra and have also written a letter to the chief minister, district officials and senior police officials.”

Kotwali police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Rathore said that action has been taken on the basis of a complaint.

“Priest Matsyendra Goswami, resident of Mohalla Tulsi Nagar, had allegedly recited Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque on Station Road on April 19. For the same, action for breach of peace has been taken against him on Wednesday,” said Rathore.

