INDIA

UP principal booked for torturing Class 2 student

NewsWire
The principal of a private school in Thakurganj has been booked for allegedly physically and mentally torturing a Class 2 student who had got admission under the RTE (Right to Education) Act.

The boy’s father alleged that principal Preeti Yadav was apparently unhappy over giving admission to his son through RTE.

“She used to regularly taunt the students who got admission under RTE,” the victim’s father alleged.

“On May 5, the principal beat my son and taunted him. When he returned home, he had high fever.

“He fell unconscious a little later. We rushed him to a hospital… he is still under treatment. My son was tortured physically and mentally by the school administration and the principal,” he alleged.

SHO, Thakurganj, Vikas Rai said a case against the principal for beating the student and causing him grievous injuries, has been registered. Charges of Juvenile Justice Act (Child Care and Protection act 2015) have also been slapped on Yadav.

