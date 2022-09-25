The principal, who was shot at by a student in Utttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, is now out of danger, said doctors attending on him on Sunday.

The principal is admitted in the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

The accused student is absconding and the police are conducting raids at various locations to arrest him.

After being reprimanded for indiscipline, a class 12 student shot at his school principal Ram Singh Verma in the campus on Saturday in Sitapur. The incident took place in Adarsh Inter College under Sadarpur police station area.

The principal suffered one bullet wound in his stomach and was first taken to local community health centre and later shifted to KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The doctors said bullet did not damage any of the vital organs and exited the principal’s body.

The police said the accused, a minor, had entered in a brawl with a fellow student in the campus on Friday. The principal summoned the two at his office and reprimanded both of them.

He held the accused responsible for the brawl, saying that repeat of such an incident in future will lead to serious action and also slapped him.

On Saturday, the accused came to school and fired at Verma. The boy reportedly carried several bullets with him in his bag.

He was overpowered by the students and staff when he was loading the third bullet in the gun.

He later fled the scene.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police, Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said that prima facie, a .315 bore country-made pistol was used by the accused.

“Two police teams were formed to nab the accused while a case was registered against the miscreant under the charges of attempt to murder,” he added.

