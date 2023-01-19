A minor girl who ran away from home, was allegedly raped in a train standing at the railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, police said.

A civic worker of the carriage and wagon department of the Railways has been arrested for the incident which took place on January 15 but came to light later when the victim’s parent lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the girl, a native of Jhansi, left her house to reach her grandfather’s house in Mahoba, after being scolded by her parents.

However, by mistake she boarded the train to Etawah. When the train reached Etawah at night, all the passengers got down and the girl student remained sitting there. Later, a civic worker who came to clean the train, raped her in the train.

The following morning, the girl took the phone from another passenger and talked to her family members and asked them to take her back from Etawah railway station. When the girl reached her home in Jhansi with her parents, she narrated the ordeal to them.

Later, the girl’s family members returned to Etawah and lodged a complaint against the civic worker. The Government Railway Police (GRP) thereafter swung into action and arrested the accused.

Agra GRP Superintendent of Police (SP), Mohd Mushtaq, said, “The GRP has arrested the accused from the Maal Godam area near Etawah railway station.”

The SP added that the accused Raj Kapoor Yadav was posted as a civic worker in the carriage and wagon department of Etawah Railway.

“During interrogation by the police, the accused has also confessed to his crime. He has been sent to jail after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including Section 376 and POCSO Act,” he said.

20230119-065401