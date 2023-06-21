INDIA

UP rape survivor sets herself on fire

A 20-year-old rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district sustained 50 per cent burns when she set herself on fire after the accused reached her house and threatened her for lodging a police complaint against him.

Police have arrested the accused.

The incident took place on Monday night and girl has been shifted to the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow for treatment.

Circle officer, Jaisinghpur, Prashant Kumar said: “The accused has been arrested. Preliminary probe revealed that the accused had been constantly harassing the girl for the last few days and had raped her repeatedly.

“The family has alleged that the accused raped the girl a few days ago and threatened her to keep silent. Since then, he would often stop her and sexually assault her. The girl got pregnant and informed her family about it. The girl was under mental duress after the accused reached her house on Monday night and threatened her.

“Agitated over this, the girl set herself afire. Her parents took her to a local hospital from where she was referred to the trauma centre at KGMU.”

Senior doctors attending to the girl at KGMU said her condition was critical.

