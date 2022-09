A Dalit girl, who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by two men, succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The body will be handed over to her family after autopsy, said a police official.

According to police, the incident took place in Kunwarpur village. The accused had later poured diesel and set her afire. She was battling for her life at the hospital but succumbed to her injuries after 12 days.

The two accused have been arrested.

