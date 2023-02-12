INDIALIFESTYLE

A young gangrape victim allegedly consumed poison inside a police station, alleging that the police were not taking action against the accused.

The woman was hospitalised after the incident. Her condition is now stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, officials at Kheri police station claimed that the rape complaint was found to be fake which is why a closure report was earlier filed in the court.

The incident was reported on January 17, 2022, and police filed a closure report in June last year. Thereafter, the survivor approached the court and got the case reopened.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganesh Prasad Saha has asked a circle officer (CO) to conduct an independent investigation in this case.

“During the early investigation, the allegation levelled by the woman was found to be incorrect and a closure report was filed, however, the court had ordered reinvestigation in this case. I have asked a CO to look into this case and I will be monitoring its progress,” the SP said.

