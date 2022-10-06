INDIA

UP: Rape victim ends life after police fails to arrest ‘rapists’

NewsWire
0
0

A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district ended her life by allegedly committing suicide after the police did not act on her complaint and even reprimanded her for pursuing her case.

The father of the deceased victim alleged that his daughter had even gone to the Superintendent of Police’s office where she was scolded and asked to return home.

“After this, she took the extreme step of ending her life,” he told reporters.

“On September 16, my daughter had gone to school but did not return home. We lodged a missing complaint with the police but no action was taken. She came back after two days and told us that she had been taken to Lucknow by two youths who raped her in a hotel room,” the victim’s father told reporters.

The father claimed that the police was pressuring his daughter to compromise in the case.

She had even told the Malipur police that she would commit suicide if they did not take action, he said.

Superintendent of Police, Ajit Sinha, said, “The medical examination of the girl has been done in this case. On the basis of the statement, rape has been confirmed by two people. The action will be taken by registering a case against the unknown persons. Meanwhile, senior police officials have visited her home after we learnt of the suicide. We will take action in the matter with promptness.”

20221006-082203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Agnipath scheme dangerous for the country, says Manjhi

    Accused Lingayat seer develops chest pain, shifted to hospital from jail

    All India DGP conference in Lucknow from Nov 19

    6 killed in two road accidents in Andhra