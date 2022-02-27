INDIA

UP records 53.93% voting till 5 pm in fifth phase

By NewsWire
Around 53.93 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 p.m. in the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, as per the Election Commission.

The polling was held in 61 Assembly constituencies spread in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission said that 53.93 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time to reach.

The highest voter turnout of 59.64 per cent till 5 pm was recorded in Chitrakoot district followed by Ayodhya 58.01 per cent and Shrawasti 57.24 per cent.

The lowest turnout was registered in Pratapgarh with 50.25 per cent, while Amethi district registered 52.77 per cent turnout, Baharaich 54.60 per cent, Barabanki 54.65 per cent, Gonda 54.31 per cent, Kaushambi 57.01 per cent, Prayagraj 50.89 per cent, Rae Bareli 56.06 per cent, and Sultanpur 54.88 per cent.

