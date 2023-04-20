HEALTHINDIA

UP records highest Covid spike in 10 months

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike in the last 10 months with 910 fresh Covid cases, and Lucknow alone accounted for 245 of them.

Also on Wednesday, the state reported three new Covid deaths — one each from Ghaziabad, Meerut and Mainpuri, according to official data.

After Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar (142), Ghaziabad (117) and Meerut (28) reported the most cases even as 613 patients recovered in the same period.

In the state capital, Chinhat and NK Road reported 38 each, Alambagh 31, Aliganj 29, Indira Nagar 17, Chowk 16 and Gosainganj 5.

This pushed the city’s active cases to 1,027, the highest this year, data from the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow said.

On an average, 3,000 Covid samples were being tested daily, mostly through the RT-PCR method.

Dr M.K. Singh, the in-charge of vaccination in the city, said: “The second vaccine dose has been administered to 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries in Lucknow. Many people have taken the third dose as well.”

In a 24-hour period recently, the state tested 58,758 samples for Covid.

Uttar Pradesh has, so far, reported 21,36,380 Covid cases and 23,663 deaths.

20230420-081803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IISc finds new blood-based biomarker to discern between bacterial, viral infections

    Two Andhra women self-isolate for 2 years due to Covid fear

    Covid death toll on the rise in Gujarat even as new...

    Delhi reports marginal rise in fresh Covid cases, 13 deaths