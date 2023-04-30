Four Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, including one each from Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Sultanpur.

As many as 462 people tested positive across the state, including 59 from Lucknow.

However, 716 patients recovered across the state.

In Lucknow, a 34-year-old Covid-positive woman who died on Saturday was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences with hypothyroidism.

The previous Covid death in Lucknow was reported on April 18 when a 46-year-old woman admitted to King George’s Medical University had died.

Earlier on April 15, a 68-year-old Covid-positive male patient who was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences had died.

The total number of deaths among Covid-positive patients has reached 2,705 in Lucknow.

