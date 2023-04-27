HEALTHINDIA

UP reports 627 new Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 627 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with one death recorded in Bulandshahr.

The test positivity rate in the state stood at 1.63 per cent, according to the health department’s data.

In the past 48 hours, 87,000 Covid samples were tested in the state.

During the day, Lucknow reported 120 new Covid cases and the number of active cases under treatment went up to 717.

Gautam Buddha Nagar saw 106 new cases and the number of active cases reached 670.

With 57 new cases, the number of active Covid cases in Ghaziabad rose to 372.

Varanasi reported 24 fresh cases and number of active cases reached 140.

With 23,675 deaths so far, the fatality rate among Covid patients was 1.10 per cent. The recovery rate was 98.7 per cent with 21,13,512 Covid patients having recovered till now.

During the day, 934 patients recovered, reducing the number of active Covid cases in the state slightly, from 4,257 on Tuesday to 3,874 on Wednesday.

“New Covid cases are not declining fast as the number for the past two days is over 600. We must follow Covid protocol and come forward to get ourselves screened/tested if we have symptoms,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

20230427-082203

