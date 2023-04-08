HEALTHINDIA

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

Uttar Pradesh has reported its first Covid death of this year.

An elderly woman, a resident of Vrindavan Colony, had tested positive for the virus on April 2 and died while undergoing treatment on Thursday.

She was also diagnosed with multiple organ failure.

“The woman was later shifted to King George’s Medical University where a second sample for Covid test was taken on April 4. The report of the second sample is awaited,” said a senior health official.

Since the pandemic first erupted in early 2020, Lucknow has reported 2,701 Covid deaths, while the overall fatality toll in Uttar Pradesh stood at 23,650.

Meanwhile, officials have said once the confirmatory report of the sample taken at KGMU comes, the death toll would be updated.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 192 fresh Covid cases, while 68 patients recovered, including one in Lucknow.

At present, there are 842 active Covid cases in the state.

On Thursday, a steep hike in new Covid cases was reported in the state capital as 35 more people tested positive against 24 new cases a day before.

20230408-132005

