HEALTHINDIA

UP reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases at 575

NewsWire
0
0

The fresh Covid-19 cases, reported in Uttar Pradesh has touched a new high with 575, the highest in a single day this year, officials said on Friday.

One Covid-positive patient died in Hardoi district.

The active number of Covid cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the state.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has reported the highest 114 new cases followed by districts like Ghaziabad (108), Lucknow (69), Varanasi (10), Bijnor (14), Bulandshahr (14), Kanpur (12), Jalaun (12), Barabanki (12) and Prayagraj (14).

Lucknow has 415 active Covid cases, the highest among all districts in the state. Aishbagh in Lucknow reported two new cases, Alambagh 4, Chinhat 11 and Indira Nagar 13. A total of 44 patients recovered in Lucknow and 245 in the state.

Uttar Pradesh now has 2,094 active Covid cases. The state has till now reported 21,32,058 cases and 23,653 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

20230414-080603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel’s active Covid-19 cases below 30,000

    All citizens must get free Covid vax: RaGa

    Dutch govt lifts most Covid measures as country returns to ‘normal’

    2 health workers show Nipah symptoms in Kerala’s Kozhikode