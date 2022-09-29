INDIA

UP revises timings of all madrasas

Iftekhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, has issued directives to all madrasas affiliated to the state government to ensure six-hour education for students so that hey can be brought to the level of other schools.

This order will come into effect from October 1.

According to the new time table, the students will attend classes in the madrasas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which is an hour more.

Teachers and staff will also be on duty for at least six hours.

“The madrasa student should not feel inferior when he is moving in the society. He must have good general knowledge, besides knowledge of math, science, English and Hindi along with religious subjects. We want to produce perfect students who can contribute to the development of the country,” Javed said.

“We want madrasas to match the standards of other good schools so that even the people of the management committee can proudly admit their kids in madrasas for quality education. We must develop a respect for madrasa education first.”

Classes for science, math, English and Hindi will be held daily along with religious subjects like Arabic, Persian, Diniyat and Urdu, he added.

“The government also wants the teachers to work according to the new time table. The day will start with prayers at 9 a.m. followed by the national anthem. After, that classes would be held till noon. Lunch for students and staff would be from noon to 12.30 p.m. After that, classes would be held till 3 p.m. All the madrasas are directed to follow this schedule strictly,” he said.

