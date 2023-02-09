Uttar Pradesh has rolled out a red carpet for the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-23) that begins on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day event which has already attracted memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and investment proposals of more than Rs 22 lakh crore as the state aims to become a trillion-dollar economy in next five years.

More than 10,000 delegates, including more than 400 participants from 41 countries, top industry leaders, Union Ministers, Ministers/diplomats from 10 partner countries and CEOs of leading companies and banks are expected to attend the 34 sessions during the event at the Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the UPGIS-2023 from February 10 to 12 will be a “grand and historic event”.

Adityanath had sent eight teams abroad to hold international roadshows in December 2022 and led the first of the eight domestic roadshows in Mumbai last month.

“The world will see a new story of Uttar Pradesh’s development from now,” the Chief Minister said on the eve of GIS-23.

The state government has received nearly 150 proposals (including MoUs) involving investment of Rs 7.12 lakh crore at the meetings and roadshows abroad.

“It also received 14,000 to 15,000 investment proposals of about Rs 15 lakh crore at the domestic roadshows and investors summits organised at the divisional and district levels in the past few weeks,” said a state official.

As per the event’s schedule, while Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others, will chair various sessions — including those being organised by 10 partner countries — during the high-ticket event.

President Draupadi Murmu will be chief guest at the valedictory session on Sunday.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Godrej Industries chairman Nadir Godrej, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani and Zurich Airport Asia chief executive Daniel Bircher are likely to attend the summit.

A global trade show will also be inaugurated at the venue.

“All the halls and tents at the venue have been named after sages and major rivers and the city has been decked up for the occasion,” said the government spokesman.

Three sprawling tent cities focusing on Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura have been set up to make the stay of guests comfortable during the summit.

A special drone show highlighting the state’s culture and the modern face of Uttar Pradesh, which is being called ‘New India’s Growth Engine’, will be held for the guests. Short films depicting the state’s development will also be screened.

“The inaugural event will be telecast live and a special programme to watch the same is being made in all districts to ensure participation of entrepreneurs, including local and small investors there,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, 500 specially trained Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have been entrusted with the task of inner-cordon security at the summit, said Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Law and Order, Lucknow, Piyush Mordia.

“Around 100 young and smart police personnel each from all five (east, west, central, north and south) zones of Lucknow police commissionerate — from Constable to Inspector rank — have been hand-picked for the purpose,” Mordia added.

“We have selected those personnel who are good in communication in Hindi and English. Agile cops have been preferred for the special job.”

