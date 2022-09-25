INDIA

UP: Sadhu posing for reel-makers bitten by snake, dies

A sadhu, posing for Instagram reel makers with a poisonous snake wrapped around his neck, died after being bitten by the reptile in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

As soon as the sadhu realised that he had been bitten by the snake, he raised an alarm and was taken to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred him to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. However, he died during treatment.

The incident took place on Friday but came to light on Saturday evening when the video clip of the incident went viral on the social media.

The sadhu has been identified as Bajrangi Sadhu, 55, resident of Baniya Khera village in Kakori (Lucknow). He had been living in Bhavna Khera village in Auras area for the past few years.

According to reports, the poisonous black snake was found in the shop of one Subedar, who runs a puncture repair shop in the area.

Subedar tried to kill the snake by hitting it with a stick. Bajrangi, who reached there, persuaded Subedar not to kill the snake.

Later, Bajrangi caught the snake and kept it in the box and brought it out of the shop.

After being asked by some of the curious onlookers who wanted to make a reel, Bajrangi took the snake out of the box and started posing for them.

In the video, he could be seen posing with the snake by holding its mouth tight. Sometimes, he would wrap it around his neck and sometimes bring it near his shoulder. He was then bitten by the snake.

