Up-scale Kolkata apartment sealed to tackle Covid spread

Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Tuesday sealed a posh high-rise in the city’s affluent neighbourhood of Alipur to tackle the rapid spread of Covid-19 infection in the area.

Police sources said that Satyam Apartment, located on 3, Alipur Road, has been completely sealed on Tuesday morning as at least 65 people, including 53 residents, have tested Covid-19 positive in the past three weeks in the same apartment.

The complex houses as many as 64 flats, accommodating over 250 residents. There are also 22 offices in the same building.

“Police picketing has been arranged both at the entrance and exit points of the building since Tuesday morning. Officers of the local Alipur police station also carried out a sensitisation drive in the locality, urging people to take all precautionary measures to fight the pandemic situation,” police sources said.

Atin Ghosh, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) administrator who is also in-charge of health, said the spread of Covid cases is much higher in the up-scale and middle-class apartments as compared to the slum areas.

“In slums, people are much more cautious about their health as compared to residents living in high-rises and individual residences,” Ghosh said.

