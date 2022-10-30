INDIA

UP school children to participate in ‘Run For Unity’ programme

NewsWire
Children in all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will participate in the ‘Run for Unity’ programme being organised on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Taking a cue from the Union government, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise the ‘Run for Unity’ in every school in the state.

Director of Basic Education, Shubha Singh has issued orders in this regard to all the divisional assistant directors of education and district basic education officers.

It has been stated in the order that students can run shorter distances/longer distances as per their convenience.

This race will be held in every school on October 31 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. after the morning assembly.

At the beginning or end of the race, the school principal/headmaster or senior teacher will inform students about Sardar Patel and his role and contribution to national integration.

Parents and local communities should be encouraged to participate in the race, if possible. Special efforts should also be made to include children from marginalised areas (including disabled children) and street children in the race.

It has also been said in the order that speech and debate competitions should be organised in every school on the contribution of Patel to uniting India.

The schools have been asked to organise prayer meetings dedicated to Patel.

An exhibition based on the contribution and life of Patel will also be organised in schools. The content produced for the exhibition should be translated into regional languages and shared on social media platforms and the school website.

