INDIA

UP: School principal booked for cutting girl student’s hair

NewsWire
0
0

On the complaint of a class 9 girl student in Nawabganj of Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, the school principal has been booked under the POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC, police said.

The girl had accused the manager-cum-principal of locking her up in a room and chopping off her hair.

The student, along with her family, also met Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Subhash Chandra Prajapati and complained about the matter.

The girl warned that she will end her life if stern action is not taken against the accused.

The student alleged that the accused had chopped off the hair of other girls in the past.

According to the complainant, the accused had made it mandatory for all the girls to make two braids but when she went with one braid, the principal chopped off her hair.

Merapur police station Inspector, Digvijay Singh said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused principal, Sumit Yadav, under the IPC’s sections 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 342 (wrongful confinement) and the provisions of the POCSO Act.

“Efforts are on to arrest the accused principal,” he added.

20221018-043803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raveena Tandon unveils trailer of ‘Aranyak’, talks about women in uniform

    Author Mihir Vatsa and the never-ending longing for Hazaribagh

    Remdesivir output jumps 10 times, govt halts central allocation to states

    Gurugram: 12K illegal shanties razed during 3-day demolition drive