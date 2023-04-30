A village school in Hasudi Ausanpur, which has shot to limelight for setting up the country’s first rural space lab, will soon be upgraded to secondary level.

Students in this school have been provided the facility of a telescope through which they can see the moon and the stars.

The unique lab has been designed and set up by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Union ministry of Panchayati Raj has not only given its nod in this regard but has asked Vandana Sehgal, dean, faculty of architecture and planning, APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), to provide expert guidance in preparing the building plan along with the site, service and structure plans, based on green and sustainable building principles.

In a letter written to the dean, the ministry has stated that Hasudi Ausanpur is one of the well performing gram panchayats of Uttar Pradesh.

The village is covered with 23 CCTVs and its village school has digital classrooms, rain harvesting system, etc.

Therefore, a building plan is required to adequately cater to the needs of children. The ministry will schedule a meeting to discuss the progress for preparation of the building plan of the secondary school of Hausdi Ausanpur gram panchayat.

Dileep Tripathi, village’s sarpanch, said, “We have 302 children studying in our school from Class 1 to 8. Of this, 53 per cent are girls. So far, the nearest secondary school is 12 kms away. Due to the distance, most kids discontinue their studies. The upcoming secondary school will take care of all students, particularly girls who are responsible for taking care of two households.”

The Hausdi Ausanpur gram panchayat was recently awarded the third best child-friendly panchayat in the country. The two others were from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. The award titled, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Satat Vikas Puruskar, was given to the village sarpanch Dileep Tripathi by the Union Panchayati Raj minister Giriraj Singh in Delhi on April 17.

20230430-135402