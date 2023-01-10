INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

UP schools, colleges to have cyber clubs

To prevent online crime, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked schools and colleges to set up cyber clubs and create awareness among students.

The activities in the club will include organising workshops, seminars, interactive and creative sessions like poster making, slogan writing etc.

Besides, the club will also carry out activities like sharing best practices, case studies at regular intervals in relation to shutting down the computer properly, installing and maintaining up to date antivirus software on the computer, keeping the internet browser up-to-date, and being alert to unusual computer activity or problem.

Students will also be made aware about changing passwords often, not opening emails and attachments from unknown people, not becoming online friends with unknown people, be careful about sharing content online and using the strongest privacy setting when creating profile.

They will be motivated to avoid joining unknown Wi-Fi networks and unsecured Wi-Fi hotspots, and not sharing information related to sensitive and financial aspects on social media.

As per the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal, more than 50 per cent cybercrimes are related to online financial frauds.

A state government spokesman said: “In view of increasing incidents of cybercrimes, it is important to spread awareness among the youth who can lead from the front and help prevent the same.”

Cybercrimes are understood as malate attack (use of malicious software like ransomware, viruses), phishing (capturing sensitive information like username, password, credit/debit card details etc), attacks on critical infrastructure, unauthorized data access, online financial frauds, crime against women and kids like cyber stalking, child pornography etc.

20230110-140004

