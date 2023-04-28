INDIALIFESTYLE

UP schools get new deadline to upload students’ data

Schools in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to upload data related to students by April 30.

Director General of school education (DGSE), Vijay Kiran Anand, has pulled up district basic and secondary education officials for laxity in filling the data of students on the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) portal.

UDISE is a national repository of school education data utilized for planning, optimizing resource allocation and implementing various education related programmes and assessing progress.

So far, only 20 per cent state-run basic and secondary schools have updated the student profile on UDISE, which includes general information such as name, class and mother tongue of the child.

Data of children with special needs, out-of-school children that are mainstreamed is also part of it. Non-feeding of data will result in poor performance of the state in the UDISE report released every year, said the official.

Schools have been given the April 30 deadline to complete the work. The non-compliance will result in action against the schools, warned the DG.

In basic schools, the percentage of completion of data feeding on the UDISE portal is lowest in Ballia (5.2 per cent), Azamgarh (5.6 per cent) and Mathura (5.9 per cent) districts.

Mirzapur is the only district that has completed above 50 per cent work.

In all, data feeding of 83.2 lakh students out of 1.04 crore has not started in basic schools.

For secondary schools, Ballia (2.1 per cent), Azamgarh (4.1 per cent) and Etawah (5.1 per cent) have put up the worst show in terms of feeding student data on UDISE.

20230428-085604

