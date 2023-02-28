The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) has announced that it will initiate the process to de-recognise schools where impersonators have been caught appearing for real candidates during the ongoing exams.

Besides, the Board will also permanently debar such schools from being made examination centres.

The move is part of the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the Board to check use of unfair means in exams.

Board officials, so far, have managed to arrest 100 impersonators.

UPSEB Secretary Divya Kant Shukla said all officers of the department have been apprised about this decision and all sensitive examination centres are being monitored continuously.

A total of 31,11,714 candidates registered for high school and 15,84,418 for intermediate are taking the examinations.

Eleven proxy candidates were caught in the high school science examination in the first shift.

An FIR was lodged and all of them have been sent to jail.

Among those arrested, three are from Gorakhpur, two each in Firozabad and Agra and one each from Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Mau and Ballia.

On Monday, more than 2,31,242 candidates skipped the examination in the first shift and 1,21,070 in the second shift.

“The examination has been completed in a good atmosphere and the supporting officials have worked very hard to conduct the exam in a fair manner,” said Shukla.

“Many sensitive centres were investigated till Monday morning and strongrooms of examination centres were examined for two to three rounds,” said Shukla.

