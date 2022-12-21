INDIA

UP scribe booked for molesting nurse

A local scribe in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur has been accused of molesting a nurse and demanding Rs 5 lakhs for not making her videos and photos viral.

According to the FIR, the man N.K. Awasthi, claimed to be the local journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Sitapur. He befriended the complainant, who is a staff nurse in district hospital.

The nurse in her complaint said Awasthi along with one another person had come to the hospital for treatment.

She claimed that later they became friends and Awasthi started visiting her regularly at her home and took photos and videos of their meetings on his phone.

The nurse accused Awasthi of visiting her at her home on December 10 when she was alone with her children and attempted to molest her.

She claimed that Awasthi also took videos and photos of her and demanded Rs 5 lakhs for not making them viral.

She told the police that the accused made casteist remarks outside her home, threatened to ruin her reputation by circulating her pictures on social media and also threatened to kill her daughter.

An FIR under different sections of IPC, including section 452, section 354b, 506, SC/ST Act has been registered against the accused, police said and added that the matter was being investigated.

