UP Shiv Sena to set up Hindu task force

The Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh has said that it will set up a Hindu Task Force after consulting other Hindu outfits and social organisations.

Shiv Sena’s state president Anil Singh said that after the killing of Sudhir Suri in Punjab, it had become necessary to set up a force that will protect the Hindu leaders.

The proposed Hindu Sena will be a non-political outfit with the youth having a major role to play in it.

Singh said that a delegation of the Sena would soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and place their demand for 1,000 arms licences.

He also demanded a probe into the police personnel with a dubious background being deployed in the security of Sudhir Suri.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Shiv Sena secretary Vishwajeet Singh said that the state government had recently withdrawn the security of the state Shiv Sena president which had not been restored despite several letters.

“Hindu leaders like Kamlesh Tiwari and Ranjit Bachchan have been murdered after their security was withdrawn in the state.

