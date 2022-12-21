INDIA

UP Shocker: 7-yr-old killed, buried in field by uncle, cousin

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a 7-year-old boy, who was missing for the last five days, was recovered from a sugarcane field here.

The deceased minor, identified as Shaurya a.k.a Suryansh, had gone missing on December 15 while on his way back from tuition class. The police said on Wednesday that the boy was allegedly killed by his uncle and cousin.

Three people, including the uncle and cousin, have been detained by the police.

According to the police, the boy’s uncle, cousin, and another man had abducted the boy to extort money because the victim’s grandfather had recently retired from government service and received a lot of cash with which he had bought some land too.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that during investigation, the police suspected the roles of Shaurya’s uncle Vineet, his cousin Akshit, and a third person named Danny.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to have abducted and killed Shaurya, the SP said.

At their instance, the police recovered Shaurya’s body which was buried in a sugarcane field, about 1.5 km away from his village.

The three men had planned to make a ransom call after the matter cooled down. But, according to their own confession, they had to kill the boy because he knew them all and could identify them.

They strangled the boy, put his body into a sack, and buried it in the sugarcane field, the police said.

20221221-215005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIC swiftly probes fake SMS, averts potential financial fraud

    Sunny Leone: Grateful that Bollywood accepted me with open arms

    PIL against Delhi HC permitting Sikhs to carry ‘kirpan’ on flights...

    Covid positivity rate in Jammu district drops to 1%