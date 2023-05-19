BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UP shortlists 5K MoUs for groundbreaking ceremony in September

Nearly 5,701 MoUs signed through the GIS-2023 involving investment of Rs 7.86 lakh crore have been shortlisted for the groundbreaking ceremony being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in September this year.

Efforts to implement investment proposals during the ground-breaking ceremony have been stepped up.

According to the government spokesman, the state government had received investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) held in Lucknow in February this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently monitored the progress of implementation of the investment proposals after the GIS-2023.

Minister for industry Nandi Gopal Gupta Nandi said that projects worth Rs 72,000 crore are ready for implementation. He exuded confidence that the target of bringing investment of Rs 10 lakh crore to the ground will be achieved.

A senior officer of the state industry department said investors of the projects shortlisted for possible implementation are being contacted.

The officials said that the state government may bring at least Rs 5 lakh crore investment to the ground at the proposed first ground-breaking ceremony that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend.

Considerable progress has been made on projects shortlisted.

“We are monitoring the projects on a day-to-day basis. An online system has been worked out and there is consistent monitoring. We have completed a selection of 125 Udyami Mitras (friends of entrepreneurs) and they will be deployed to coordinate the implementation of investment projects. A two-week training programme beginning May 29 has been worked out for them,” said Invest UP chief executive officer Abhishek Prakash.

