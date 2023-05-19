Uttar Pradesh’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) will now work on the lines of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with a set target of completing inquiries in three months and deliberations in one year.

SIT Director General Renuka Mishra said, “In the last five years, cases were investigated and disposed of at double the speed by the department as compared to the past. While 47 cases were disposed of in 32 months between 2007 and 2016, 88 were done in 25 months between 2017-2023, which is almost double.”

She said similarly, between 2007 and 2016, deliberations of 40 cases were completed in 31 months, whereas from 2017 to 2023, deliberations were done in 82 cases in 28 months, including pending cases, preventing revenue loss of Rs 1,203 crore.

Action was taken against 351 guilty employees and officers while 1,002 were punished.

The officials said several changes like complete digitisation of the department have taken place to accelerate the investigation and deliberation of all the cases. Along with this, tablets were given to officers and judges.

Also, an e-office and case management system were implemented in the department, which enabled the reading of letters of investigation and deliberations with one click.

At a recent meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the performance of the SIT in curbing and disposing of fake degree/ marksheets and recruitment scams in government departments and also successfully preventing theft of revenue and scholarship irregularities in the state.

