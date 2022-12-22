INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Six-yr-old chokes on pencil shavings, dies

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic incident, a six-year-old girl died after pencil shavings got stuck in her throat.

A Class 1 student, Artika was studying with her siblings on the terrace of her house in Pahadi Veer village. She was peeling pencils by pressing the cutter in her mouth. Then the pencil shavings came out from the cutter and somehow got stuck in the respiratory tract.

The girl could not breathe and as her condition worsened, her siblings informed their parents who rushed her to the community health centre where the doctor declared her brought dead.

The parents refused to get the post-mortem conducted and returned home with the body.

20221222-125601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Blasters beat RFYC 4-0, qualify for Next Gen Cup

    Liquor ban has failed completely in Bihar: JD-U MLA Sanjeev Kumar

    Baboon cutouts to counter monkey menace at Covid Centre

    Walking barefoot on Goan beaches cautioned