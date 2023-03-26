INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Son arrested, father dies of shock

A 55-year-old man died allegedly of shock following the arrest of his son in an Arms Act case in Rae Bareli.

Inspector General Lucknow range, Tarun Gauba, has ordered a probe into the incident.

Police said Amresh Raidas, 22, of Bhadokhar police circle, was found to be in possession of country-made pistols following which he was arrested on March 22.

A day later, on March 23, his father Ramdev died due to cardiac arrest. His mother Soni and other members of the family have alleged that Ramdev died due to shock on hearing about Amresh’s arrest.

Soni alleged that Amresh was arrested in a fake case and her husband kept on pleading the SHO Bhadokhar for release of their son but to no avail.

“We demand suspension of the policemen, including the SHO Bhadokhar, and an FIR against them,” she said.

Taking note of the allegations, Gauba directed SP Rae Bareli Alok Priyadarshi to get a probe conducted and submit a report in three days.

