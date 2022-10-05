INDIA

UP Speaker to earmark a day for ‘non-speaking’ MLAs

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, in another initiative, has decided to give priority in speaking to those members who have not been able to speak in the Assembly so far.

The Speaker, during the monsoon session, had earmarked a separate day solely for the women members and the move evoked a great deal of appreciation.

“We will now give priority to such members who have not been able to speak in the House so far,” said Mahana.

There are several MLAs, both in the ruling alliance and in the opposition, who do not participate in debates and neither do they take the initiative of raising issues. These MLAs remain mute spectators and are not even recognised by their colleagues in the house.

“I do not want to name them but I do want them to express their views. We will give this opportunity to such members during the winter session of the state assembly,” he said.

20221005-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eve-teasers in UP district to face police-parental vigilance

    Odisha Excise officials seize 47 silver bricks, Rs 14 lakh cash

    Cong G-23’s Anand Sharma to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Himachal

    WA privacy policy in HC: Centre raises trick-consent tactics to lure...