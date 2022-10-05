The Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, in another initiative, has decided to give priority in speaking to those members who have not been able to speak in the Assembly so far.

The Speaker, during the monsoon session, had earmarked a separate day solely for the women members and the move evoked a great deal of appreciation.

“We will now give priority to such members who have not been able to speak in the House so far,” said Mahana.

There are several MLAs, both in the ruling alliance and in the opposition, who do not participate in debates and neither do they take the initiative of raising issues. These MLAs remain mute spectators and are not even recognised by their colleagues in the house.

“I do not want to name them but I do want them to express their views. We will give this opportunity to such members during the winter session of the state assembly,” he said.

20221005-133003