INDIA

UP STF arrests 2 dozen youths for procuring drugs via dark web

NewsWire
0
0

In the past one year, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two dozen youths, belonging to six gangs, who were procuring drugs online through the dark web and supplying the narcotics foreign countries.

STF sources said that some 24 more youngsters, involved in such acts in Lucknow, are under their scanner and will be arrested soon.

The sources said that following a crackdown on an online drug syndicate by the NCB and the Delhi Police, the gang members shifted their focus towards southern states as well as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

An officer of the STF said that tramadol is the most common drug smuggled from the city to the US and Canada as they are banned in many countries, but are easily available here and are not included in the 1971 UN convention schedule on psychotropic substances.

Besides, ayurvedic tablets containing opium like Kamini Vidrawan Ras and Barshasa are also being illegally routed to western countries from the city.

Gangs involved in supplying these drugs to foreign countries are thriving in almost all the parts of the city, including Wazirganj, Aishbagh and Bijnore.

The STF, earlier this week, had busted a gang of techies who sold prohibited drugs and psychotropic substances from the dark web and charged the money through e-wallets or bitcoins.

Deputy SP, STF, Deepak Kumar Singh, who has unearthed several such gangs from the city, said that the STF was working to nail other persons involved in the racket.

Singh said that the syndicate uses ‘ToR’, an anonymous network that hides your identity as you browse the web, share content or engage in other online activities and further create bitcoin to escape the money trail.

“A drug network which was busted by the STF in the city recently had smuggled these drugs to the US, over 150 times. The gang members used to put a label on the drug consignment, stating that the box contained herbal immunity booster, a mixture of 14 herbs and ayurvedic medicines. Once the consignment reached their destination they were paid through bitcoin, PayPal,” he said, adding that two main operators linked with this busted gang are now under lens and will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the STF sources said that the mastermind of a gang busted in Lucknow on December 26 used to attract customers by advertisements on Instagram, Telegram and Skype.

20230616-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP misusing CBI to intimidate Oppn: RJD leader Sudhakar Singh

    Kerala Assembly turned into anti-Modi venue: Union Minister

    Twitter takes Indian govt to court over ‘arbitrary’ content blocking orders...

    NDMA reviews preparedness of upcoming Monsoon season