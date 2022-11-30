INDIA

UP STF arrests man with 155 turtles

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a Bihar resident for his alleged involvement with an international wildlife smuggling racket and recovered 155 turtles from his possession.

According to the STF, Neeraj Dixit, a resident of Gopalganj, was arrested from Nighasan-Dakrawa Road in Lakhimpur Kheri while he was on his way to handover the turtles to another person linked to the racket.

Dixit worked as a carrier for the gang and transported wildlife from one place to another, it said.

After being taken into custody, authorities are interrogating him about others members of the gang.

A senior STF official said that as many as 20,000 turtles are smuggled from Uttar Pradesh every year.

The indiscriminate hunting and smuggling of the creatures have prompted the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to issue an alert.

Members of several such gangs prowl turtle habitats in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Ghaghra, Sharda, Ken, Betwa, and Rapti river basins, said the official.

20221130-084402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Top Himachal official reviews preparations ahead of Modi’s visit

    TN Police seize 400-year-old idol, arrest four

    Aruna Irani, Alok Nath to unite for TV show on the...

    Prez poll: Draupadi Murmu’s nomination tactical outreach to tribals