The Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the mastermind of a gang which fleeced patients undergoing treatment in prominent hospitals of the country, including AIIMS, New Delhi, SGPGI and Apollo.

Posing as doctors, the gang members used to tell patients that their condition was critical and they immediately needed blood or platelets. The terrified patients had no option but to follow the advice of fake doctors.

The accused, identified as Rahul Thakur a.k.a Karim, was working with several fake names.

He was arrested on a tip-off from near Awadh Shilp Gram in Sushant Golf City police station area here.

Additional SP, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said that in his confession Rahul said he worked as a tout under the mentorship of one Raja at a blood bank of a prominent hospital in Delhi.

During Covid times, Raja suggested him to join a group arranging blood for patients. Rahul joined the group using a fake account and had a reach to various social media groups.

Nine mobile phones, five SIM cards, three ATM cards have been recovered from the Rahul.

20230113-084602

