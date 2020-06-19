UP STF asks its men to uninstall 52 Chinese apps

Lucknow, June 19 (IANS) UP Special Task Force (STF), on Friday, has asked all its personnel to uninstall all Chinese apps from their mobile phones with immediate effect.

The directive comes in the wake of prevailing tension on the Indo-China borders.

STF IG Amitabh Yash, in his order, has sought the removal of 52 Chinese apps saying that they could lead of data theft and were insecure. He cited an earlier order of the ministry of home affairs in this regard.

The IG has listed popular apps like TikTok, Helo, UC News, UC browser, Xender, Club Factory, Wonder camera, Selfie City, among others.

Of these, TikTok was one of the most popular apps and almost every police personnel has it on his smart phone

There has been an increasing demand to uninstall Chinese apps and boycott good made in China after the face-off with Chinese troops in Galawan Valley that left 20 Indian troops dead.

–IANS

amita/rs/