UP STF busts gang duping youth in name of army jobs

In a joint operation by the military intelligence and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), a gang duping innocent youths in the name of jobs in the Indian Army has been busted.

An STF spokesman said that one of the gang members included a serving soldier, and another a former soldier, who posed as a Lieutenant Colonel for duping and siphoning money.

Ram Baran Singh a.k.a Rahul of Firozabad (presently serving as soldier in Indian Army and deployed in Nagaland), Amit Kumar Singh (former army man) of Ghazipur district, Shubham Patel a.k.a Kunal (fake Indian Army Commando) of Unnao and Dinesh Kumar Yadav of Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district have been arrested from PGI area.

“The arrested persons are being interrogated by various agencies to find out their modus operandi and also the extent to which the gang was operating,” said the spokesman.

20230207-090204

