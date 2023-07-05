The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has initiated the process of acquiring the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System, which will enable the force to have the complete profiles of criminals with just one click.

The aim of the UP STF is to enhance action against crimes and criminals in the state, said a government spokesman.

Working on chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy against crime, the UP STF plans to establish the Artificial Intelligence-based Criminal Data Creation and Retrieval System at the cost of Rs 3 crore for which tenders have already been issued and four companies have also shown keen interest in installing it in the state.

The new AI-based system will help identify criminals by providing tools for matching face, voice and method of crime.

It is noteworthy that the chief minister had expressed his satisfaction over STF’s action against dreaded criminals of the state, illegal drug traffickers, illegal arms smugglers, exam mafia, and fake teachers, as well as terrorists at the review meeting.

With this AI-based system, anonymous shooters and criminals involved in serious incidents will no longer be able to escape the STF’s dragnet.

Within seconds, their complete profile, including their identification, will be available to police officers. This technology will expedite disclosure of incidents and help in sending the criminals responsible behind bars.

The system will help the Uttar Pradesh Police in creating a complete database of criminals in the state. Previously, this work was done through the Criminal Tracking System.

With the integration of criminal databases using artificial intelligence, facial recognition will be performed in a matter of seconds, matching faces from the entire record and providing information accordingly. Additionally, their voices, methods of executing the crime, family backgrounds, and criminal histories will be readily available.

