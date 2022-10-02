INDIA

UP: Store manager held for theft in jewellery shop

A store manager, who allegedly stole valuables, including gems and diamonds, worth nearly Rs seven crore, from a local jewellery showroom in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, has been arrested from his house in West Bengal by Kolkata Police.

A team of Meerut police has left for Kolkata to bring the accused store manager identified as Chiranjeet Kumar to Meerut.

Superintendent of Police (city) Piyush Kumar, said, “The store manager Chiranjeet Kumar has been arrested but his accomplice Devashish is still on the run. He, too, will be caught soon. The stolen jewellery has not been recovered from his possession.”

A case was registered by police against the two suspects following a complaint by the showroom owner Shafiqul Rahman.

In the complaint, Rahman claimed that Chiranjeet had been working at the place for more than a year. He had won his trust and so he used to give him the showroom keys.

The complainant said that on Wednesday evening, Chiranjeet and Debashish quietly went to the showroom and opened the lock. They then stole the valuables and fled.

The police said that a case has been registered against Chiranjeet and Devashish under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust), among others, at Delhi Gate police station following Rahman’s complaint.

